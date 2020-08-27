BIG RAPIDS -- Julia Mary Schneider, 93, of Big Rapids, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 23, 1927, in Cadillac, the daughter of Thomas and Julia H. (Schwan) McNally.

Julia lived most of her early life in the Detroit area, where she worked as a secretary at various business and schools. In 1961, she moved with her family to Big Rapids where she has lived since.

Before retiring, Julia had worked for Big Rapids Public Schools, Canadian Lakes, the West Michigan Board of Realtors and Ferris State University. She was also active in the Mecosta County Historical Society, the Hospital Auxiliary and numerous card clubs.

Julia was continually active at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, assisting in the office, performing with the choir and bell choir, teaching Sunday School, serving as an officer for Lutheran Women's Missionary League, and helping with whatever needed to be done.

Her cheerfulness, wit and smiling service will be missed by many.

Julia's life was enhanced by her strong Lutheran faith and connections with family and friends. She also enjoyed reading, playing the piano, gardening, camping and games.

Julia is survived by her five children, Diane (Jim) Grunst, Gary Schneider, Marty (Barb) Schneider, Ron (Peggy) Schneider and Barb (Rick) Radtke; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and her nephew, Rich (Trudy) Burmann and family.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the pavilion on the west side of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and School.

Julia's family will greet friends there beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow in the Highland View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be sent or given to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.