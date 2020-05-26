STANWOOD -- June Marie Covey-Spedowski, 79, a lifelong resident of Stanwood, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving and devoted family.She was born June 17, 1940, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Behrendt) Ellison.June was an active member of the Stanwood community. She was a longtime member of the Mecosta County Sheriff Posse, she served on the Austin Township Fire Department and participated in Eagles Aerie No. 4360 and No. 2535 and the VFW.June also was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Howard City.She is survived by her husband, Robert Spedowski; children, Doug and Sandy Covey, Cindy and Jamie Covey, Rick and Kathy Covey, Julie and Bill Hoisington and Theresa and Henry Cook; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; a brother, Lester Ellison and his wife, Joyce; and many nieces and nephews.June was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walt Covey; grandson, Dustin Young; granddaughter, Dakoda JA Cook; and three brothers, Don, Harry and Bob Ellison.June will be laid to rest at the Stanwood Cemetery.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will take place Friday, May 29, 2020.Memorial contributions in June's name may be given to her family.Share a memory or condolence at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on May 26, 2020.