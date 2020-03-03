ROSE LAKE TWP. -- Karen Fay (Pullen) Bowman -- loving and dedicated wife, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, friend and nurse -- of Rose Lake Township near LeRoy, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her home Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. She was 71.

Karen was born Sept. 18, 1948, in Cadillac, to Alfred L.C. and Shirley Leone (Holmberg) Pullen.

She started school in Tustin, then went to the Sawyer School, a one room schoolhouse, and then to Evart High School, graduating in 1966.

Karen married John W. Bowman, the love of her life, on July 20, 1968, in Cadillac.

She received her LPN from Mercy School of Nursing in Cadillac. Karen worked at Cadillac Mercy Hospital, and then spent 17 years at Lakeview Manor in Cadillac, attending school at Mid-Michigan College while working, and earned her RN degree. Karen then went to work for Central Michigan Mental Health and retired in 2015, after 47 years of nursing. She was passionate and dedicated to the nursing profession.

Karen enjoyed traveling, loved her animals and welcomed any strays. She loved family, especially being a great aunt, and getting together with friends she had made over the years.

Karen is survived by her husband of 52 years, John W. Bowman, of LeRoy; her mother, Shirley Pullen, of Cadillac; her brother, Greg Pullen, of Harrison; her nephews, Ben (Stephanie) Pullen, of Marion, Kyle and Jacob Pullen, of Minot, North Dakota; her great nieces, Maura, Elizabeth and Jennifer; and a special uncle, Jerry Holmberg, of Hoxeyville.

She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred L.C. Pullen; her brother, Mark Pullen; and her grandparents, Dick and Opal Pullen and Edor and Mable Elofson.

A celebration of life honoring Karen is in its planning stage and will be announced later.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the or the Cancer Research Foundation.