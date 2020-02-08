CANADIAN LAKES -- Kathryn Griffes, 82, of Canadian Lakes, formerly of Morley, passed away Feb. 6 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus.

She was born April 8, 1937, in Detroit, the daughter of Leo and Rita (Bekkering) Young.

Kathryn owned and operated the Auto Parts Store in Lakeview for over 20 years. She also had a day care for over 10 years.

Kathryn loved her children, traveling, walking and watching basketball games. She served on the Ladies Auxiliary for the Morley Fire Dept. for many years.

Surviving are her children, Linda Daniels, of Rogers Heights, Bob (Linda) Griffes, of Lakeview, John Griffes, of Mt. Pleasant, and Mike (Erin) Griffes, of Big Rapids; brothers, Bob (Kathy) Young, of Arizona, Jim (Pat) Young, of Virginia, and Bill (Patty) Young, of Portland, Mich.; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; children, Richard Jr., Kathy Sue and Amy Ann; and sisters, Nancy and Diane.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., Thursday at the Heckman Funeral Home, 225 E. Edgerton St., Howard City, with burial in the St. Apollonia's Cemetery in Morley.

The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and prior to services Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cystic Fibrosis or Hospice may be left at the funeral home.