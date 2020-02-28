EVART -- Our beloved Aunt Kathryn Irene (Wirth) Rajecki was born April 17, 1923, to Louise (Daeschler) and Otto Wirth, of Evart. She passed away at 96 on Feb. 25, at Autumnwood, of McBain.

Kathryn's childhood took place in the setting of a picturesque farm overlooking the valley north of 8 Mile Road in the Evart area where her nephew, Doug Carmichael, and his wife, Andrea, now reside. She attended the nearby Cherry Grove School, and was named valedictorian at Evart High School in 1940.

In 1944, Kathryn graduated magna cum laude from the Central Michigan College of Education (now Central Michigan University), where she was chosen as an outstanding senior. She earned a master's degree in journalism and economics at the University of Michigan. Her subsequent employment would include time spent overseas working in a civilian capacity for the U.S. military.

She was married to Lt. Colonel Felix G. Rajecki (known as "Rog"), an officer in the U.S. Army, whose early passing occurred in 1965. Kathryn lived for many years in Chicago, where her work included labor relations for the Internal Revenue Service.

In Chicago, Kathryn was active in a number of organizations that included Soroptimist International of Chicago, which is committed to improving women's opportunities. She avidly pursued travel, photography and genealogy research, and enjoyed flower gardening. Family events such as annual family reunions were highly treasured by her.

Family members left to mourn her loss include siblings, Ellen (Carl) Conklin, of Whitehall, Marjorie (Dale) Carmichael, of McBain (formerly Evart), and Robert (Shirley) Wirth, of Ithaca, New York; and brother-in-law, Ralph Joslin, of Edmore.

Kathryn's sisters, Ruth (Alvin) Noble, of Mt. Pleasant, and Audrey (Ralph) Joslin, of Edmore; and her stepson, John Rajecki Hopkins, predeceased her.

Kathryn was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews and their families, and took a keen interest in them. She could be counted on to remember birthdays and anniversaries. Her kindness, courage and achievements set a high standard of excellence for the family. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services honoring the life of Kathryn Irene Rajecki will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart. Visitation will take place Saturday at the funeral home from noon until time of services. Kathryn will be interred next to her parents in Osceola Township Cemetery near Evart.