BIG RAPIDS - Keith A. White, 93, of Big Rapids, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
He was born Aug. 6, 1927, in Lansing, the son of Alvin and Hariet (Sanbrook) White.
Keith was a 1945 graduate of Eastern High School in Lansing. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After Keith was discharged, he married Elaine Teachout on Sept. 6, 1947, in Mason, and together they raised their family in the Lansing and Big Rapids areas.
Keith started his career delivering milk by horse. When the company switched to truck delivery, Keith began his employment with the U.S. Postal Service in Big Rapids until he retired.
He enjoyed telling stories of the older days and working on the farm. Keith loved the farm animals, especially his dairy horse. He was involved in the Big Rapids community; Keith was a member of the American Legion Post No. 98, AmVets Post No. 1941, Eagles Aeries 2535, and the Elks Lodge 974. Keith was active in the Muskegon River Boat Club, was the Scout Master of the Boy Scouts and was a member of the Little League Board.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Elaine White, of Big Rapids; four children, Douglas White, of Big Rapids, James "Jim" (Dorothy Cline) White, of Big Rapids, Dale (Sue) Rivers, of Florida, and Paul (Nancy) White, of California; four grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven M. White; sister, Lorraine (Jack) Best; and niece Jackie Foust.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Big Rapids AmVets Post No. 1941, 320 S. 4th Street, Big Rapids, Michigan 49307.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Keith will be laid to rest at West Cemetery in Big Rapids.
Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.
Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.