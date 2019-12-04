COMSTOCK PARK -- Keith Lowell Knapp Sr., of Comstock Park, 84, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

He was born to Lowell and Dorthy (Williams) Knapp Oct. 25, 1935, in Carson City.

Keith was a loving husband, father and grandpa.

He is survived by his children, Kolleen (David) Snoap, Keith (Joanna) Knapp Jr., Rebecca (Gregg) Meyer and Russell (Melissa) Knapp. Keith also is survived by his special friend and caregiver, Karen Hefty; eight grandchildren, including his other caregiver, Jessica Cooper; 11 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild; sister, Janet Hockanson; and several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Keith was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Ilene Knapp; and sisters, Barbara Lamb and Patricia Bott.

A memorial service will be celebrated at noon Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 4714 13 Mile Road NE, Rockford, MI 49341. There also will be a one-hour memorial visitation prior to the service. Those wishing to offer expressions of sympathy may make memorial contributions to Grace Evangelical Free Church, 4714 13 Mile Road NE, Rockford, MI 49341.