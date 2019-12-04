Keith Lowell Knapp Sr. (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Kolleen, Keith, Rebecca, Russell & Families, We are..."
    - Fred Mowery
  • "Sorry to hear of Keith's passing. We have lost another one..."
    - Lavonne Miller
  • "Sorry for loss of this wonderful and funny man. My prayers..."
    - Amber Rollston
  • "So sorry to hear of your dad's passing. I always remember..."
    - Beth Schilling
  • "So sorry to hear of Keiths passing! He will always be in..."
    - Janice Winchel
Service Information
Pederson Funeral Home Inc
127 N Monroe St
Rockford, MI
49341
(616)-866-1515
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace Evangelical Free Church
4714 13 Mile Rd NE
Rockford, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Evangelical Free Church
4714 13 Mile Rd NE
Rockford, MI
Obituary
COMSTOCK PARK -- Keith Lowell Knapp Sr., of Comstock Park, 84, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

He was born to Lowell and Dorthy (Williams) Knapp Oct. 25, 1935, in Carson City.

Keith was a loving husband, father and grandpa.

He is survived by his children, Kolleen (David) Snoap, Keith (Joanna) Knapp Jr., Rebecca (Gregg) Meyer and Russell (Melissa) Knapp. Keith also is survived by his special friend and caregiver, Karen Hefty; eight grandchildren, including his other caregiver, Jessica Cooper; 11 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild; sister, Janet Hockanson; and several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Keith was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Ilene Knapp; and sisters, Barbara Lamb and Patricia Bott.

A memorial service will be celebrated at noon Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 4714 13 Mile Road NE, Rockford, MI 49341. There also will be a one-hour memorial visitation prior to the service. Those wishing to offer expressions of sympathy may make memorial contributions to Grace Evangelical Free Church, 4714 13 Mile Road NE, Rockford, MI 49341.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Dec. 4, 2019
