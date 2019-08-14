MECOSTA -- Kenneth A. Roebuck, 66, of Mecosta, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Chippewa Lake.

He was born March 3, 1953, in Benton Harbor, the son of Charles and Loraine "Bea" (Forbush) Roebuck.

Ken moved to Rodney as a child in 1966. He worked as a truck driver most of his life. He drove for Lawrence Worth, Dents Refuse, Sackett Potatoes and Max's Concrete.

Ken married the former Dawn Knoertzer, the mother of his beloved daughter. When Ken married Dawn, he married her whole family, and even through divorce, they remained family his entire life.

Ken was a volunteer firefighter for the Chippewa-Martiny Fire Department, where he served as the chief for two years. He was a member of AmVets Post No. 1941 of Big Rapids.

Ken is survived by his daughter, Amy (Frank) Bayle, of Chippewa Lake; two grandchildren, Trevor and Haley Bayle; a sister, Susan (Mike) Plummer, of Byron Center; three brothers, Robert (Karla) Roebuck, Thomas (Val) Roebuck, and Donald (Lisa) Roebuck, all of Rodney; many nieces, nephews, dear friends, lifelong buddies and his canine companion, Pepsi.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Dennis and Raymond.

The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, in Big Rapids.

At 4 p.m., there will be a time of sharing by family and friends.

Memorial contributions in Ken's name may be made to his family.

Share a memory or condolence with the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.