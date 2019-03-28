Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth J. Bradley.

BIG RAPIDS -- Kenneth J. Bradley, 78, of Big Rapids, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

He was born April 8, 1940, in Redford, the son of Ernest and Theresa (Horner) Bradley. Ken graduated from Redford Union High School and, soon after, enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged following his service during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

He married the former Diann S. Bartig on June 5, 1971. Together, they made their home in Redford, where Ken was employed by MichCon. In 1980, a transfer with his job brought Ken and Diann to Big Rapids to live. Ken retired in 1998.

He was a longtime member of the United Church of Big Rapids. In his spare time, Ken enjoyed showing his 1966 Ford Mustang at local car shows.

He is survived by his wife of more than 47 years, Diann; children, Jennifer (Andrew) Sprite, of Byron Center, Ken (Angela) Bradley, of Davison, and Randy (Cheryl) Bradley, of Tennessee; five grandchildren, Tyler Hansen, Mason Sprite, Gabriel Bradley, Teagan Bradley and Samuel Bradley; a brother, Douglas (Pat) Bradley, of California; and several nieces and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Lillian Lovett.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the United Church of Big Rapids. The family will greet friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Burial will take place at Highland View Cemetery later this spring.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Ken's name may do so to a .

