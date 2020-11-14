BIG RAPIDS -- Kenneth John McMullen, 70, of Big Rapids, passed away in his home surrounded by family Nov. 12, 2020.

He was born Oct. 30, 1950, in Kalamazoo, the son of David and Lillian (Hall) McMullen. Ken graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1968. He continued his education at Central Michigan University with a degree in political science.

Ken then attended Ferris State University to get his pharmacy degree. He was a hospital pharmacist in Lakeview for the first 12 years of his career and then went on to teach at the School of Pharmacy at Ferris State University for 21 years. Ken was a very entertaining instructor, using many hockey analogies in his teachings. He touched the lives of many students that would later become pharmacists.

Ken loved watching his sons play hockey. He enjoyed their many hockey trips especially since the boys loved it, and they spent hours in the van discussing all of life's issues. He coached youth hockey and was an active booster.

Ken was a steward of the earth. He was always planting trees, shrubs, flowers or clearing paths. Ken spent many hours managing his pond, walking in his woods, studying every tree. For his family and friends: every walk through the woods with him was a science lesson. He was an intelligent man with a thirst for knowledge.

When he wasn't out enjoying nature or on his motorcycle, he was reading. Ken particularly enjoyed the classics and Shakespeare. Ken also had a wonderful sense of humor. Laughter was important to him.

One of his greatest achievements was raising his handicapped daughter, who wouldn't have reached her potential without him and Carol. Her medical challenges along with being blind and deaf were met head on. Ken worked hard to meet her needs while also meeting his sons'. He was extremely proud of his children.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carol Yacavone; daughter, Rose McMullen; sons, Tim and Bill McMullen; brothers, Doug (Theresa) McMullen, Steve (Nancy) McMullen; sister, Linda (David) Swanson; and many nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made in memory of Ken McMullen to Hope Network at hopenetwork.org/donate or mailed to: Hope Network Foundation P.O. Box 890, Grand Rapids, MI 49518. Contributions will be used for the betterment of the Paris facility, which his daughter attends.

An outdoor memorial service will be held at noon Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, 13985 Northland Dr., Big Rapids, MI 49307 with a visitation an hour prior. Masks and social distancing are required.

The family asks that you bring a piece of paper with your name and address and leave it in the box provided by the funeral home (in substitution of the register book) or you may sign the guestbook, leave a condolence, or share a memory on our website at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.