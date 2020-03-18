REED CITY --

Kenneth Kirk Koepnick, 66, of Ludington, formerly of Reed City, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington.

He was born Aug. 12, 1953, in Reed City, the son of Frank and Josephine (Kimbal) Koepnick, and lived in the area most of his life. For many years, Ken worked as an auto body detailer at his brother's shop, Russell's Body Shop, in Reed City. Ken loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and also enjoyed dancing and listening to Elvis.

He is survived by one daughter, Betty (Gilbert) Torres, of Potterville; three sons, Frank (Dani), of Scottville, Ken, Jr., of Reed City, and Leroy, of Ludington; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson; his siblings, Cheryl (Mike) Hobbs, of Cedar Springs, Butch (Rodney), of Lake City, Paula (John) Zuker, of Farwell, Scott, of Reed City, Russell (Cindy), of Reed City, and Lisa (Steve) Thiel, of Paris; and many nieces and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Shannon Brook; and daughter, Shannon Marie.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor John Bookshaw officiating, Spring burial will be in the Pine Plains Cemetery in Big Rapids. Ken's family will greet friends at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.