Kenneth Lee Near (1950 - 2019)
Service Information
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI
49307
(231)-796-3611
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI 49307
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI 49307
View Map
Obituary
HOWARD CITY -- Kenneth Lee Near, 69, of Howard City, passed away Oct. 29, 2019, at his home.

He was born June 6, 1950, in Saginaw, the son of Leroy "Jerry" and Audrey (Stall) Near. Ken was a 1968 graduate of Morley Stanwood High School. He married Betty Reickard on Nov. 29, 1968, and together, they made their home in Morley, until her death on April 10, 2010.

Ken was employed for 42 years at Steel Case as a tool and die maker. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Ken is survived by his fiancee and life partner of six years, Brenda (Howe) Smith, of Howard City; a son, Brian (Amy) Near, of Morley; stepson, Bill (Cheryl) Harris, of Stanwood; four grandchildren, Jenifer, William Jr., C.J. and Corey; eight great-grandchildren; stepfather, Walter Hall, of Jennings; brother, Dale (Rita) Near, of Saginaw; sister, Sandy Edgerly, of Morley; as well as many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his father, Jerry (Mildred) Near; his mother, Audrey Hall; his wife, Betty Near; brother, Jerry Near; brother-in-law, Jay Edgerly; his half-siblings, Janet, James and Mark; and four step-siblings.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor David Bongard officiating. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth's name to Spectrum Health Hospice.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Oct. 31, 2019
