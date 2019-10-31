HOWARD CITY -- Kenneth Lee Near, 69, of Howard City, passed away Oct. 29, 2019, at his home.

He was born June 6, 1950, in Saginaw, the son of Leroy "Jerry" and Audrey (Stall) Near. Ken was a 1968 graduate of Morley Stanwood High School. He married Betty Reickard on Nov. 29, 1968, and together, they made their home in Morley, until her death on April 10, 2010.

Ken was employed for 42 years at Steel Case as a tool and die maker. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Ken is survived by his fiancee and life partner of six years, Brenda (Howe) Smith, of Howard City; a son, Brian (Amy) Near, of Morley; stepson, Bill (Cheryl) Harris, of Stanwood; four grandchildren, Jenifer, William Jr., C.J. and Corey; eight great-grandchildren; stepfather, Walter Hall, of Jennings; brother, Dale (Rita) Near, of Saginaw; sister, Sandy Edgerly, of Morley; as well as many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his father, Jerry (Mildred) Near; his mother, Audrey Hall; his wife, Betty Near; brother, Jerry Near; brother-in-law, Jay Edgerly; his half-siblings, Janet, James and Mark; and four step-siblings.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor David Bongard officiating. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth's name to Spectrum Health Hospice.

