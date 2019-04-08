Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Marion Allers.

HERSEY -- Kenneth Marion Allers, of Hersey, passed away at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was 75.

He was born May 7, 1943, in Big Rapids, to Albert and Doris (Allison) Allers, and was a 1961 graduate of Big Rapids High School. Ken was employed with Gardner Denver, and later, Reed City Tool Die as a machinist and truck driver until his retirement in 2009. He was a past member of the Hersey Fire Department and a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Reed City. Ken enjoyed playing euchre and cribbage, was an avid bowler and took great pride in the many Red Cross blood drives he participated in.

He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Allers; son, Kenneth (Joann) Allers; daughters, Kerri and Julie (Randy) Cass; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dale and Gordon; and sisters, Virginia, Maxine, Shirley and Bonnie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Doris Allers; brothers, Virgil, Albert Jr., Raymond, Frank and Howard; and sisters, Arlene and Thelma.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Reed City, with Rev. John Smith officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow services at the Ashton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the .