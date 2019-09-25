Kenneth R. Bowers Jr. (1953 - 2019)
Service Information
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI
49307
(231)-796-3611
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
MORLEY -- Kenneth "Ken" R. Bowers Jr., 66, of Morley, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at his home.

He was born Sept. 9, 1953, in Big Rapids, the son of Kenneth Sr. and Marian (Shepard) Bowers.

He enjoyed planting trees and watching them grow. Ken liked all animals, especially dogs. He was a genuinely happy man who loved his nieces and nephews.

Ken is survived by his mother, Marian Bowers; three siblings, James Bowers, Jennie (Mark) Derby and Cynthia (Michael) Marrs, all of Morley; many nieces, nephews and cousins; two uncles, Richard Shepard, of Grand Ledge, and Lawrence (Judy) Shepard, of Middleton; and his aunt, Margaret Shaw, of Onaway.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Bowers Sr.; two brothers, Robert and William Bowers; grandparents, James and Jennie Bell (Bice) Bowers and Fred and Myrtle (Brown) Shepard; great-niece, Jennie Bell Lynn Bowers Roy; and many aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Roger Cooper officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the Funeral Home. Ken will be laid to rest at Oakdale Cemetery in Hersey.

Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Sept. 25, 2019
