Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim Hatchew.

BIG RAPIDS -- Kim Hatchew, 64, of Big Rapids, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Altercare of Big Rapids.

She was born on Sept. 22, 1954, in Reed City, to Louis and Pearl (Shepard) Morlock. Kim graduated from Reed City High School in 1973, and later resided in Chase, where her children were raised. Kim was a self-employed assessor for 31 years and worked as a property assessor for the Department of Equalization for some time.

Kim enjoyed boating and spending time with her grandchildren.

Kim is survived by her husband of 10 years, Dan Hatchew, of Big Rapids; sons, Robert (Kelly) Dennis, of Big Rapids, and Richard (Rose) Dennis, of Rodney; two stepsons, Danny (Tracy) Hatchew, of Big Rapids, and Alan (Julie) Hatchew, of Big Rapids; one brother, Lance (Sue) Morlock, of Hersey; one sister, Cheryl (Lee) Hanmer, of Punta Gorda, Florida; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson, Carson; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial contributions in Kim's name can be made to the .

A celebration of life is being planned for the near future. This information will be updated on the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Raids website when it becomes available at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com. Please share a memory or sign the guestbook by clicking the guestbook tab on Kim's page.