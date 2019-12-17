NEWBERRY -- Kim Jay Robinson, 64, of Newberry, and former longtime resident of Barryton, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 13, 2019.

He was born May 12, 1955, in Lakeview, to the late Jack J. and Dolores (nee Canniff) Robinson.

Kim was a 1973 graduate of Chippewa Hills High School. He started his career at Navarre Ford in Barryton for 18 years. He continued employment at TransCanada until his retirement in 2015.

Kim was an outdoor and sports enthusiast. He loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, ORV'ing, trapping, woodworking and all things mechanical. He served as a MHSAA official for football, baseball and softball. Most of all, he loved being a big kid with his grandsons.

Kim was an active member of Tahquamenon Area Snowmobile Association, McMillan Township Board of Review, St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Remus, where he served as a board member and past president and the Barryton Rod and Gun Club. While residing in Barryton, he served as Chief of the Barryton Fire Department for a number of years.

He is survived by his beloved wife and high school sweetheart of 44 years, Denise (nee Perry); loving children, Jayson Robinson, of Canadian Lakes, Stacey Warren (Nick), of Charlotte, and Kristyn Kolonich (Paul), of Sarasota, Florida; his three cherished grandsons, Preston Robinson, Caden and Ethan Warren; siblings, Vicky Robinson, of Weidman, Christy Jamieson, Paul Robinson and Colleen Bush, all of Barryton, and Shelly Randle, of Mt. Pleasant; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Kim is also survived by his stepmothers, Grace Robinson and Sharon LaMontagne-Robinson, both of Mt. Pleasant. He is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, John Jamieson; and in laws, Sherrill and Ann Perry; and stepbrother, Nathaniel Bush.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 367 Church Street, Remus, Michigan 49340, with Pastor Jonathan Voss officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kim's honor may be made to Tahquamenon Area Snowmobile Association, P.O. Box 305 Newberry, MI 49868 or St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be expressed at beaulieufuneralhome.com.

Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.