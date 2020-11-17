BIG RAPIDS — Kimberly Sue Caudill is now wrapped in the arms of Jesus. She passed away Sunday evening Nov. 15, 2020, at the age of 59.

Kimberly was born Dec. 1, 1960, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Sandra Lynn Ray Sweet and the late Roy R. Caudill, and stepdaughter of the late, Clet Sweet.

She lived the majority of her life in Big Rapids and more than 25 years in Mount Pleasant. Kimberly lived with many health problems and medical issues, yet she was always surrounded by loving family and caregivers. During the past two years, Kimberly was cared for by the staff of McBride Quality Care.

She is survived by her devoted and loving mother, Sandy Sweet and her brother, Roger Caudill, both of Big Rapids; three aunts, Sharon (Art) Vincent, of Big Rapids, Faye (Paul) Thomas, of Remus, and Brenda (George) Derby, of Big Rapids; one uncle, Douglas (Karen) Caudill, of Reed City; and many cousins.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her father; her stepfather; and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Paris United Methodist Church on 109 Lincoln Street. The family will greet friends two hours prior to services beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Bill Davis will be officiating the funeral and Kimberly will be laid to rest at West Cemetery in Green Township. During visitation, masks and social distancing will be required and visitors are asked to limit their time in church to 15 minutes.

Memorial contributions in Kimberly's name may be made to either Spectrum Health Hospice, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Paris United Methodist Church.

