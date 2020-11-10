1/
Kimberly Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MORLEY -- Kimberly Thompson, 59, of Morley passed away Nov. 5 at Mission point in Big Rapids.

She was born Aug. 17, 1961, in Stanwood, the daughter of Kenneth and Jean Kosten Hilliker.

During her working years she worked as a manager for senior apartment complexes for many years. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, going to the casino, and especially spending time with her grandkids.

Surviving our her daughter, Kristy and Aaron Crusan; a son, John Thompson; five grandchildren; her brothers and sisters, Karin and William Suydam, Kevin and Julie Hilliker, Kathy and Ronald Jaster; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Karla; a brother, Kenneth; and a grandchild, Aaron Crusan.

Private graveside services will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Rustford cemetery in Morley.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved