MORLEY -- Kimberly Thompson, 59, of Morley passed away Nov. 5 at Mission point in Big Rapids.

She was born Aug. 17, 1961, in Stanwood, the daughter of Kenneth and Jean Kosten Hilliker.

During her working years she worked as a manager for senior apartment complexes for many years. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, going to the casino, and especially spending time with her grandkids.

Surviving our her daughter, Kristy and Aaron Crusan; a son, John Thompson; five grandchildren; her brothers and sisters, Karin and William Suydam, Kevin and Julie Hilliker, Kathy and Ronald Jaster; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Karla; a brother, Kenneth; and a grandchild, Aaron Crusan.

Private graveside services will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Rustford cemetery in Morley.