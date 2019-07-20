REMUS -- Lacy Jane Loren, 35, of Remus, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, surrounded at her bedside by family at Henry Ford Hospital.

Lacy (Shorty) was born in Detroit. She excelled in sports, playing both basketball and wrestling throughout her school years at Chippewa Hills.

The love of her life was her daughter, Hailey Rose Loren, 17, of Remus.

She is survived by her family, Joseph Roth, of Southfield, Sandra (Gary) Arnold, of Remus, Roseanne (Vincent) Beard, of Southfield, Nathaniel Powers, of Pinedale, Wyoming, Suzanne (Darrell) Totten, of Morley, Joanne Risdon, of Warren, Sarah (Dwight) Parrish, of Lafayette, Indiana, Robert Herbert, of Goodells, Benjamin Tretchler, of Remus, Harmony Amon, of Mount Pleasant, Ivy Risdon, of Sterling Heights, Jeffery (Kaylee) Risdon, of Sterling Heights, Sandy Synesael, of Lafayette, Indiana; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in passing was Joseph Loren, of Remus, William Herbert, of Remus, Theresa Lesko, of Warren, John Risdon, of Warren; and beloved dog, Hannibal.

Memorial service will take place from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 27, at Faith United Methodist Church, 95 Marion St., Barryton.