REED CITY -- Larry Ivan Lathrop, of Reed City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at his residence. He was 80 years old.

Larry was born May 29, 1939, in LeRoy, to Ivan and Ellen (Ames) Lathrop and attended the LeRoy area schools. He was married in Reed City to Sondra Gene Spencer on June 5, 1956, who survives him. Larry was employed as a machinist before owning and operating Northern Precision Machine Products in LeRoy from 1984 to 2004. He enjoyed farming horses and cattle, including a few thoroughbreds which he raced.

He is survived by his wife, Sondra; and children, Kyle Lathrop, Steven Lathrop, Eric Lathrop and Anna (Mark) Foster-Smith; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sisters, Lorna (Ed) Retzloff, Marla (Brent) Sims and Lois Lathrop; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Larry P. Lathrop; parents, Ivan and Ellen Lathrop; brothers, E. Wayne Lathrop and Gary Lathrop; and his sister, Sheila Lathrop.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. Burial will follow at the Chase Township Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the funeral home.