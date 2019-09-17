REED CITY -- Larry James Leusby, of Reed City, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sept. 15, 2019. He was 72.

He was born Nov. 12, 1946, in Reed City, to Lloyd and Elsie (Fuller) Leusby. He was raised in and lived his life in Reed City. He was a 1964 graduate of Reed City High School.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and received an honorable discharge. He lost half of his liver to hepatitis while serving in Vietnam.

On Oct. 25, 1975, he was married to Linda (Mateman) Leusby, who preceded him in death in 2016. He was employed with Evart Products as a superintendent until his retirement in 1999. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Lonnie (Tamara) Leusby, Leeland (April) Leusby, Marissa (Ben) Stiffler and Chrissandra (Bob) Measley; grandchildren, Storm, Alex, Amber, Steven, Heather, Ashley, Samantha, Hailey, Hannah, Amber, Brooks and Tyler; brothers, Lynn (Pat) Leusby, Dennis Leusby and Bruce (Shar) Leusby; and sisters, Linda Stieg, Debbie (Tom) Winter, Cathy Quinn, Laurie (Greg) Noell and Cindy (Bill) Prignitz.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; son, Brandon Leusby; and his parents, Lloyd and Elsie Leusby.

A visitation with the family will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the , at woundedwarriorproject.org.