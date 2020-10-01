1/
Larry Micheal Rehkopf
REED CITY -- Larry Micheal Rehkopf, of W. 10 Mile Reed City, passed in his sleep at home on Aug. 16, 2020.

He was born Nov. 27, 1954, to William and Evelyn (Schoenborn) Rehkopf. He attended Reed City Elementary and High School.

Larry worked as a mechanic in his younger years. He spent 20 years at Yoplait in maintenance. Larry loved to salmon fish. He went to fish camp every fall with some friends.

Larry married Laurie Kenny from Reed City. They have a daughter Trisha together. He later married Debra Bowman from Reed City. They share a son, Jeremy.

He is preceded in death by father; mother; brother, Carl; and sister, Linda.

Surviving is son, Jeremy; daughter, Trisha; sister, Carolyn; granddaughter, Chloe; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2020, at Ashton Methodist Church with a lunch afterward.

His cremated remains will be next to his daughter in Ashton Cemetery.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Oct. 1, 2020.
