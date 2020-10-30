1/
Lary William Kline
BIG RAPIDS -- Lary William Kline, 59, of Big Rapids, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Lary was born in Livonia, on April 26, 1961. He worked at Michigan Knife and Wolverine. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are sons, Eric and Jeffrey: daughter, Cassie; grandchildren, Morgan Stumph-Reed, Konner and Kamryn; sisters, Lana and Lynn (Bunting); and brother, Scott Aten.

A special Thank You to Robert Hatchew.

Lary was preceded in death by his mother, Sherie Aten and his father Ronald Kline.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Oct. 30, 2020.
