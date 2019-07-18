VALPARAISO, Ind. -- Laura Macdonald Kennedy, 59, of Valparaiso, Indiana, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Big Rapids, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, following a brief but brave battle against pancreatic cancer.

She was born Sept. 12, 1959, in Toronto, Canada, to Bruce and Cherry (Gourlay) Macdonald.

On March 30, 1985, she married her best friend and love, Michael Kennedy. During their early married life, they lived in Deerfield Beach, Florida and Laguna Hills, California. In 1991, life truly became adventurous with the birth of their first daughter, Alexis, followed by their second daughter, Blaire, in 1996. After living in Alpharetta, Georgia, the family settled in the greater Cincinnati area, 1997, to raise their family.

Graduating from the Big Rapids High School in 1977, Laura went on to receive a bachelor of science degree in business from Ferris State University in 1981. After a successful and varied career in marketing, she decided to follow her passion for learning and returned to school to pursue a master's in education at the Mount Vernon Nazarene University. In 2003, she began her teaching career in the Lakota School District in Westchester, Ohio; followed by Thomas Jefferson Middle School, in Valparaiso, in 2016. Laura specialized in English as a second language (ESL) guiding many young students in their education endeavors.

Laura's dedication to ensuring healthy childhood development led her to serve as Girl Scout leader, PTA president and Kindervelt volunteer, as well as being an active member, youth group leader and part of the Vestry committee at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, in Westchester, and St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, in Valparaiso.

Laura will forever be remembered for her unwavering love of family, sense of humor, compassion, integrity, faith and willingness to lend a hand and make a difference. An avid reader and music lover, Laura enjoyed entertaining, had a vast collection of recipes, loved an artisan craft market, her many "collections" and tending to her flower garden. She will be greatly missed by her family, her many lifelong friends and her best, furry companion, Emmy.

Laura is survived by her loving husband, Michael; daughters, Alexis and Blaire; as well as her brother, Douglas Macdonald, of Pompano Beach, Florida; sister, Catharine Macdonald, of Banff, Canada; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and large extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 19, at Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Road, Valparaiso, with Father Roger Bower officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please support and donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.