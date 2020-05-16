Laurie Ann Johnson
ASHTON -- Laurie Ann Johnson, 57, was surrounded by her family as she went to her heavenly home Friday, May 8, 2020.She was born May 1, 1963, in Muskegon to Charles Carroll and Patricia (Jones) Pulsipher.Laurie married Richard W. Johnson on July 7, 1984, and lived in Muskegon before moving to the Ashton area 24 years ago.Laurie loved to share her testimony and love for the Lord. She was an active member, treasurer and Sunday school teacher at Calvary Gospel Church in Ashton.She loved spending her time outdoors, taking care of her rescued horses, kayaking, biking and gardening. Her family and friends meant everything to her, and she found joy in spending time with all of them.Laurie is survived by her husband, Richard Johnson; their children, Kristine (Andrew) Jagielski, Jessica (Matthew) DeVerney and Patricia (Andrew) Griffee; grandchildren, Annabel DeVerney, Hayden Jagielski, Michael DeVerney and Ensley Jagielski; dads, Charles Carroll and Edward Pulsipher; siblings, Darwin (Carla) Carroll, Suzanne (Mark) Frutchey, Thomas (Deb) Carroll; stepsister, Linda Burke; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Shari Johnson; sister-in-law, Tammy Dyer; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.Laurie was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia (Jones) Pulsipher; and her stepmother, Irene (Nelson) Carroll.A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on May 16, 2020.
