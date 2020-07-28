1/1
LaVail George Erickson
HERSEY -- LaVail George Erickson, 82, of Hersey, fell asleep in Jesus, resting until Christ's soon return on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born Feb. 22, 1938, in Grant Center, the son of Theodore and Jenny (Brininstool) Erickson, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1957. LaVail then served with the U.S. Army for three years.

Following his discharge, he returned to the area, and worked for Eaton Brothers Builders for several years. A member of Local No. 202 , LaVail was the foreman for many highway bridge-building projects throughout the state until retiring in 1998.

LaVail was a longtime member of the Grant Center United Methodist Church. He enjoyed yard work, bowling, hunting and ice fishing. Most importantly, LaVail loved spending time with family and friends.

On Oct. 22, 1966, he married Blanche (Rehkopf), who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Glenn (Sandy) Cook, of Bloomingdale, and Brian (Megan) Erickson, of Hersey; three grandchildren, Wayne Cowley, Angela (William) Byrd and Zachary Erickson; six great-grandchildren, Makenna, Audrey, William, Anthony, Quentin and Terrance; two sisters, Beverly Erickson and Rose Ann (Raymond) Quast; a brother Larry Erickson; a sister-in-law, Bev Erickson; a brother-in-law, Glen Homister; and many nieces and nephews.

LaVail was preceded in death by a son, Rick; a brother, Junior Erickson; and a sister, Nancy Homister.

Cremation services have taken place. A celebration of LaVail's life will be announced at a later date, and he will be laid to rest at the Hersey Village Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made for the Grant Center United Methodist Church or the Reed City Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
