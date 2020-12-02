REED CITY -- LaVern Allen Cole, 82, of Reed City, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.

He was born Sept. 12, 1938, to Fredrick Donald and Phoebe Augusta (Pendell) Cole in Lansing.

On April 22, 1961, he was married to Delores Jean Rhodes, who passed away in 2015. LaVern served his country honorably on active duty in the U.S. Army and as a reservist from 1961-67. He was employed with the U.S. Postal Service at the Reed City Post Office.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Allen (Ruth Ann) Cole; daughter, Marilyn Jean (James) Hicks; his sister, Joyce (Harley) Killgore; four granddaughters; two step-granddaughters; one step-grandson; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Delores; his brothers, Lyle, Kenneth and Donald; and his parents, Fredrick and Phoebe Cole.

Funeral services will take place at noon Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Church of the First Born, located at 310 S. Higbee, in Reed City with Pastor Tim Fagan officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with burial taking place at the Pinora Township Cemetery in Lake County following the funeral service.