Lawrence Eugene Pawl
GRAND RAPIDS -- Dr. Lawrence Eugene Pawl, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, parted the veil June 9, 2020, to transition to a new consciousness in the heavenly realm.

Larry was born Dec. 6, 1948, to Lillian (Wasel) and Eugene Pawl, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Larry was a fun, generous and kind man with a great sense of humor and wit. He was a Civil War author and collector of significant historical events and natural artifacts, including lunar and space memorabilia.

His greatest legacy was his compassion and care as a healer and physician. Dr. Pawl was a medical oncologist for more than 38 years practicing in the Grand Rapids and Big Rapids area. During the 1990's he was in the first wave of board-certified hospice/palliative care providers.

Larry was the Medical Director of Hospice Grand Rapids prior to the renaming to Hospice of Michigan. He was instrumental in writing and passing a cancer chemotherapy usage bill to allow drugs being used off label setting a national precedent.

Larry will be missed by his wife, Brenda; children, Andrew (Christine) Pawl, Sarah Wright, Luke and Jared Vredeveld; grandchildren, Caleb Pawl, Alina and Corrin Pawl-Castanon, Josephine, Alice and Walter Wright, Malachi, Micah, Matthew, and Mia Heisler; sisters-in-law, April (Mark) Donaker, Heather Paauwe (Motoyuki Otsuka); brothers-in-law, Jerry (Nancy Jo) Paauwe, Craig Paauwe; sister, Teresa Pawl-Knapp (Jerry); and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Larry will be remembered by his work family, Linda VanderLugt and Beverly Launiere, and many, many dear friends.

To honor Larry's legacy we ask that you plant a tree for the sustainability of our planet and reflect on all the relationships you nurture and cherish.

As a supportive alumni of Grand Valley State University, contributions can be made to the Lillian and Eugene Pawl student scholarship for health professions education at gvsu.edu/scholarship.

There will be a celebration of life at their residence from 5-8 p.m. June 27. Social distancing and masks will be available. Arrangements entrusted to The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St. Norton Shores, MI 49444.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jun. 13, 2020.
