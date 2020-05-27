Lawrence Ralph Dean
1934 - 2020
HERSEY -- Lawrence "Larry" Ralph Dean, 85, died peacefully at his home in Hersey, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after battling interstitial lung disease for the last several years.He was born July 1, 1934, to Lawrence and Eunice (Harris) Dean. He lived in the metro Detroit area until 1977, when he moved to Evart to open the Corner Store. On Christmas day in 2009, he met Mary (Kirgan) Hatfield and they were married on July 12, 2019.Larry joined the Moose Lodge in Reed City in 1986, and later transferred his membership to the Evart lodge. He was a long-time member of the Masonic Lodge in Reed City, following in his father's footsteps. Larry was an avid golfer and played 18 holes three to four times a week until his lung disease prevented him from playing. He was also a NASCAR enthusiast and roamed the country going to NASCAR races. He loved to travel and had been to 49 out of 50 states (all except Alaska).Larry worked in a grocery store starting when he was a teenager and became a district supervisor for Wrigley's supermarkets. He later owned several businesses in Osceola County, including the Corner Store, Hersey Party Store, Reed City Party Shop and We R Movies/RadioShack.Larry is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Linda (Patrick) Ringler, Vicki Lequier and David Dean; stepchildren, Tom Hill and Tiffany (Mark) Morgenstern; grandchildren, Sean Wineman and Makena Hill; brother, Charles (Joanne) Dean; brother-in-law, Joseph Callas; and many nieces and nephews.Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Eunice Dean; son, Lawrence Dean; and sisters, Lois Cardenas and Patricia Callas.A celebration of life will be at a later date at the Reed City Moose Lodge No. 705. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Evart Moose Lodge  No. 2452 or to Hospice of Michigan.

Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on May 27, 2020.
