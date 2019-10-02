BARRYTON -- Lawrence "Larry" Vincent Grzelak, 92, of Barryton, formerly of Canadian Lakes, passed away Sept. 29, 2019.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at noon Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Remus, with Father Tom Boufford as celebrant. Visitation will take place from 11:30 a.m. to the time of service at noon.

Larry was born June 15, 1927, the son of the late Vincent and Clara Grzelak, in Detroit. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps and was a steel plant worker for many years. Larry was president of the United Auto Workers in Detroit for 28 years before he and his wife, Bertha, decided to move their family to the Canadian Lakes area.

A devout Catholic, he was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, and was an usher for more than 20 years. He enjoyed his time at the senior center, especially when they took bus trips to the casino, and developed numerous great relationships during his time there.

Larry kept busy in retirement driving school bus for Chippewa Hills' events, hunting, fishing and his bowling league at the Remus Bowling Alley. Anything that involved community togetherness interested Larry, especially music in the park.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Mark Grzelak; brother, Leonard J. Gee; sister-in-law, Emily Grzelak; and granddaughter, Lyndsey.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Bertha; and his parents.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to St. Michael's school, the Mecosta Village Free Methodist Church breakfast fund or to the family. Envelopes will be available at the church.

Friends may share a memory with the family at the church or online at janowiczfh.com.