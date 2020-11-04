STANWOOD -- Leafah L. Hartline, 79, a lifelong resident of Mecosta County, passed away, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

She was born Aug. 31, 1941, in Stanwood, the daughter of Elmer and Mary (Kelley) Terwilliger. She married Charles F. Hartline on June 13, 1962, in Newaygo County. The young couple returned to Stanwood and made their home at the Terwilliger family farm on Lincoln Road. Leafah was a member of the Big Rapids Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

She is survived by her two sons, Chuck (Michelle) Hartline and Tim (Melissa) Hartline, all of Big Rapids; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Leafah was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles, in 1993; two sisters; two half-sisters; two half-brothers; and her beloved dog, Korky.

Share a memory or condolence with the family at www.daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a zoom memorial in Leafah's honor will take place Nov. 8, 2020, at 3 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada) you may view at:

Topic: Leafah Hartline Memorial

Time: Nov. 8, 2020, 03:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

