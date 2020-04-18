REED CITY -- Leona Bertha Wirth, of Reed City, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, April 14. She was 89 years old.

Leona was born Aug. 13, 1930, in Osceola County, to Leo and Esther (Stahl) Wekenman, and was raised in Osceola County along with her seven siblings. She graduated from Reed City High School.

On Feb.12, 1949, she married Garfield Lee Wirth; together they raised five children. In addition to being a homemaker, she worked at Conrad's Fabric Store, Skogmos Clothing Store and was a dietitian assistant at the Reed City Hospital.

She was also a volunteer at the Old Rugged Cross Historical Museum and maintained the scrapbooks for the museum. She was a member of the St. Phillip-Neri Catholic Church Altar Society and belonged to the church choir.

She was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose and belonged to a quilting group at the St. Paul Lutheran Church. She always made sure every new baby had a quilt and made many quilts for her family. She was a Boy Scout den mother for seven years. She loved crafting, genealogy, and never missed sending a birthday card.

She is survived by her five children, John (Dianne) Wirth, Shirley (Donald) Salmon, James (Marjie) Wirth, Jack (Barb) Wirth and Jeff (Kristi) Wirth; 13 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marvel (Eugene) Mund; a brother, Gene "Tiny" (Jane) Wekenman; sisters-in-law, Darlene (Donald) Wirth and Esther (Douglas) Wekenman; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to a very special friend and neighbor, Liz Brown.

Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Garfield; parents, Leo and Esther Wekenman; her sisters, Eva Dalziel, Marian Cassidy, Lois Rolston; brothers, Douglas and Leon Wekenman; and an infant granddaughter.

Private graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16, at the Woodland Cemetery in Reed City. A funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later time at the St. Phillip-Neri Catholic Church.

In remembrance of Leona, donations may be made to St. Phillip-Neri Catholic Church Building Fund, 831 S. Chestnut Street, Reed City, MI 49677; or to the Knights of Columbus, Council 12668, 831 S. Chestnut Street, Reed City, MI 49677.