Mesa, Arizona -- Leona Mae (Resler/Hopkins) Mumah, 93, of Mesa, AZ, went to her eternal home on Oct. 26, 2020.

She was born Sept. 9, 1927, in Stanwood, to Laura (Sharp) and Joseph Resler. As an avid homemaker, she loved to do things with her family and to play cards/games. Leona was an active member of Central Christian Church in Mesa.

She spent 41 years married to Weldon (Bud) Hopkins until his passing. They raised their family in the Morley-Stanwood area and have 4 surviving children, Lynn (Connie) and Gary (Kaye) who reside in Michigan, while Mark and DeEtta reside in Arizona. She later married Benjamin Mumah and had many happy years with Ben and his family.

Leona is survived by her four children; seven grandchildren, Tony (Janine) Hopkins, Jennifer (Todd) Grannis, Darra (Bobber) McLouth, Derek (Rebecca) Hopkins, Heidi (Angel) Basen, Tracy (Craig) Murdzia, and Dionne Hopkins; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by one sister, Joyce (Resler) Beemer. Leona also had many nieces and nephews and numerous Michigan and Arizona friends.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bud and Ben; grandson, Aronn Hopkins; brother, Donald Resler; sister, Maxine (Resler) Helmer; and daughter-in-law, Jean (Mark) Hopkins.

Per her wishes, Leona will be cremated and her ashes laid to rest with her first husband, at the Aetna Cemetery in Morley. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her interment in the cemetery and the celebration of her life is being postponed until the spring.