MOUNT PLEASANT -- Leota Potter, 79, of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Leota was born on Oct. 30, 1940, in Battle Creek, to James and Mary (Milligan) Harrison. Her parents and brothers, David and Buster, lovingly called her "Sissy" all of her life. On May 14, 1960, Leota married her lifelong love, Franklin Potter. They made their home in Barryton before moving to Chippewa Lake, and eventually back to the Barryton area.

Leota was initiated by her great-grandmother-in-law Agnes Westra into the Rebekah Lodge in Barryton, and later helped to publish one of their cookbooks with her friend Louise Brigner. She enjoyed knitting slippers and counted cross stitch. Leota was an active member of the Barryton United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing soprano in the choir and playing in the bell choir. In 1971, Leota and Franklin, along with their children, were baptized at the United Methodist Church in Chippewa Lake. Leota's heart was truly broken when Franklin passed on June 9, 1998.

Leota is survived by her son, Jim Potter, of Mecosta; daughters, Cheri Grove, of Lansing, and Jean (Lee) Bowen, of Remus; grandchildren, Nikki (Grove) and Nic Saraiva, of East Lansing; Kristi (Potter) and David Williams, of Scottville; Michael Bowen, of Vestaburg; Dan Bowen, of Big Rapids; and Frank (Alyssa) Bowen, of Shepherd; and five great-grandchildren, and one on the way. In addition, Leota is survived by her brother, Buster Harrison, of Dowling; and brother-in-law, Phil Worthy, of Chippewa Lake.

Leota was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Amanda Potter; brother, David Harrison; and in-laws, Camille Harrison, Kathy Harrison, Lenita Worthy and Lawrence and Dora Sonicksen,

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service. Leota will be laid to rest at Chippewa Lake Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Leota's memory may be directed to Heartland Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association: Michigan Great Lakes Chapter.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton.