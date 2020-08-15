BARRYTON -- Lewis Douglas "Doug" Harper, 67, of Barryton, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 10, 2020.

He was born Jan. 10, 1953, in Edmore, to Lewis and Ruth Ann (Daily) Harper. At one time during his life, you could find him behind the counter at his store Martiny Bait and Tackle.

Lewis was the kind of guy who was always willing to help someone out, loved spending time with people and was quick to share his opinions. Lewis was a hard worker, who loved working with his hands. He was innovative, a jack of all trades and a creative problem-solver. He enjoyed being outdoors, farming and gardening. He will be greatly missed.

Lewis is survived by his son, Lewis Harper Jr., of New Baltimore; and daughters, Corassa Harper, of Gwinn, Kathy Sharrow, of Tamarack City, Ruth Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren, Kristen Sharrow, Jerry Sharrow, Robbie Sharrow, Jesse Green, Daniel Williamson, Rebekah Williamson, Erika Morrison and Jacob Morrison; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Larry Cook, of Barryton, Beverly Belden, of Reed City, Harold (Sharon) Cook, Danny (Patty) Cook, and Janie Roe, all of Barryton; in addition to many aunts, uncles, extended family and close friends.

Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Marylou; his parents; brother, David Harper; and sisters, Connie Oridway and Sharon Anderson.

Please join Lewis's family for a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Aug. 22, 2020, at the Barryton Community Center.

Memorial contributions in Lewis's name can be directed to the Daggett Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.

Please share a memory or leave a condolence for Lewis's family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton.