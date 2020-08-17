life tribute

Owen Gusler

BEAVERCREEK -- Owen Gusler, 81, passed into the presence of his Savior, at his home and surrounded by family, on Thursday, Aug. 13. He was living in Beavercreek, Ohio, but his heart remained true to his Michigan roots.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of more than 60 years, Patricia (Gilbert) Gusler. He leaves a strong legacy of faith to his children, Tim (Lisa) Gusler, and Amy (Tom) Hutchison; five grandchildren, Matthew (Sara) Gusler, Rachel (Ben) Shields, Tommy (Sara) Hutchison, Joel (Allie) Hutchison, and Danielle Hutchison; three great-grandchildren, Hazel, Leila, and TJ; and his siblings, Nelson (Violet) Gusler, Donald (Gloria) Gusler, and Dawn (Jim) Larrison.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Fern (Handrich) Gusler; and his brother, Clare.

His love for the outdoors led him to degrees in natural resources from the University of Michigan and a 30-plus year career with the U.S. Forest Service. He was known for his strong work ethic, integrity, and care for those he supervised.

His life evidenced love for hunting, fishing, skiing, travel camping, close friends, and family. He loved the Bible and Southern Gospel music. His commitment to Jesus Christ was evident in active church involvement, investment in missions, and a particular passion for Christian camp ministries, which continued through his retirement years.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the graveside in the Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, MI. Anyone attending is encouraged to bring a lawn chair, wear a mask, and practice social distancing. An alternate location will be available in case of inclement weather.

Memorial donations may be made to Camp Barakel, campbarakel.org/donate, or Spring Hill Camp, register.springhillcamps.com/Donation/Add.

Arrangements by Lashley Funeral Home, Mio, MI 48647.