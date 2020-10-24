1/1
Lila E. Stanley
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CANADIAN LAKES — Lila E. Stanley, 82, of Canadian Lakes, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at her home.

She was born June 26, 1938, in Sears, the daughter of Henry and June (Dow) Waite.

Lila had a passion and love of children that began at home and grew into a rewarding career. She was a licensed daycare provider, owning and operating a daycare first in Big Rapids and later in Ida, until her retirement in 2004.

Lila enjoyed being outdoors; she loved to garden, to cook and she especially loved her cats.

Lila was an active member of New Hope United Methodist Church for many years, and she had attended the Church of God in Remus.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Stanley, of Canadian Lakes; five children, Sharon Davis, of Dundee, Randy (Sherry) Earnest, of Big Rapids, Robert (Danna) Earnest, of Georgia, Brenda (Ted) Massingill, of Dundee, Elmer (Melissa) Earnest, of Monroe; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Earl (Carmen) Waite and Daniel Waite, of Big Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.

Lila was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Dolly and Ethyl; and four brothers, Henry, Lyle, Stanley and Floyd Waite.

Private family services will take place and Lila will be laid to rest at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Big Rapids.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Lila's name be made to her church, New Hope United Methodist Church near Mecosta. Visit new-hope-church.org for information.

Share a memory or condolence with the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI 49307
(231) 796-3611
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved