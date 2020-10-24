CANADIAN LAKES — Lila E. Stanley, 82, of Canadian Lakes, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at her home.

She was born June 26, 1938, in Sears, the daughter of Henry and June (Dow) Waite.

Lila had a passion and love of children that began at home and grew into a rewarding career. She was a licensed daycare provider, owning and operating a daycare first in Big Rapids and later in Ida, until her retirement in 2004.

Lila enjoyed being outdoors; she loved to garden, to cook and she especially loved her cats.

Lila was an active member of New Hope United Methodist Church for many years, and she had attended the Church of God in Remus.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Stanley, of Canadian Lakes; five children, Sharon Davis, of Dundee, Randy (Sherry) Earnest, of Big Rapids, Robert (Danna) Earnest, of Georgia, Brenda (Ted) Massingill, of Dundee, Elmer (Melissa) Earnest, of Monroe; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Earl (Carmen) Waite and Daniel Waite, of Big Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.

Lila was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Dolly and Ethyl; and four brothers, Henry, Lyle, Stanley and Floyd Waite.

Private family services will take place and Lila will be laid to rest at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Big Rapids.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Lila's name be made to her church, New Hope United Methodist Church near Mecosta. Visit new-hope-church.org for information.

Share a memory or condolence with the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.