PARIS -- Lillian B. "Lill" Cross passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 90.

Lill was born on Jan. 17, 1930, to John and Laura (Prather) Tucker in Central Lake.

Lill married Harry Cross on Oct. 17, 1958, in Big Rapids, and they raised their family in Paris. She was employed by Wolverine World Wide as a line worker until her retirement.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, starting bonfires, hunting, snowmobiling and dirt-track racing. Lill loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She had a very special companion, a dog, Mitsy.

Lill is survived by her husband of 61 years, Harry; children, Pat (Jerry) Howell, of Paris, Judy (Ed) Finch, of Wisconsin, Don (Marie) Cross and Gayle (Sparky) Brynelsen, of Bitely; son-in-law, David Allers, of Morley; sister-in-law, Velma Seaman, of Big Rapids; 17 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren as well as several great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald Bregg; daughter, Carol Allers; granddaughter, Rebecca Allers; and her brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Daggett-Gilbert Funeral in Big Rapids with Pastor David Bongard officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Lillian's name may be made to the Mecosta County Commission on Aging.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Comfort Care for all that they have done.

Share a memory or leave a condolence by clicking on the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.