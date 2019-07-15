MECOSTA COUNTY-- Lillian Lawson, of Mecosta and Canadian Lakes, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019.

She resided in Royal View Assisted Living of Mecosta. She was 94 years old upon her death. Lillian Nesteruk was born on Dec. 23, 1924, in Detroit, to William and Eva (Pangon) Nesteruk.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A visitation will be held starting at noon also at the funeral home. Lillian will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington.

Memorial contributions in Lillian's name may be directed to the Royal View Activities Fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.