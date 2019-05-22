BIG RAPIDS -- Linda D. Howe, 76, of Big Rapids, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.

She was born May 26, 1942, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Bernard and Clara (Peterson) Cole, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1960. On June 9, 1962, Linda married Charles W. Howe, who survives her.

For many years, Linda worked in the medical offices of Dr. Everett Stevens, Dr. William DuBois and then Dr. George Pusczak. More recently, she worked for the law office of Martin Wernette. Linda also was a longtime Avon Beauty Products representative and enjoyed the socializing on her route as much as the selling.

Linda loved tending to her flower gardens. She also was a fabulous cook and baker, and was famous for her award-winning cherry pie. Spending time with family and friends always put a smile on her face.

Linda also is survived by their daughter, Tammy (Dale) Arndt, of Rockford; their son, Terry (Stacie), of Big Rapids; four grandchildren, Danielle (Brandon) Russell, Erika (Raymond) Yeow, Rachel (Josh) Cook and Tyler Howe; two great-grandchildren, Deagan and Oliver (with one more due in August); her sister, Betty (Scott) Loll, of Montrose; her brother, Paul (Linda) Cole, of Big Rapids; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor David Westover officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland View Cemetery. Linda's family will greet friends at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 24, and prior to services on Saturday.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made for the Third Avenue United Methodist Church Community Meal Program, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.