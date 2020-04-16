ROCHESTER HILLS -- Linda Kay Tacia, 79, formerly of Spruce, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Rochester Hills, surrounded by her loving family.

Linda Kay Aube was born Nov. 29, 1940, to the late George and Kathryn (Noble) Aube, in Spruce. On Sept. 1, 1962, she married the love of her life, David Tacia, in Ossineke.

She lived and worked in many places throughout Michigan, but she spent most of her career in Big Rapids, acting as head nurse and later nursing supervisor at Mecosta County General Hospital. She worked as a registered nurse for more than 40 years and was respected as a colleague and beloved as a friend by many throughout her long career.

She rejoins her beloved husband, David Tacia, who preceded her in death after 52 years of marriage.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan (Tod) Rawling, of Rochester Hills, and Karen (Rob) Anderson, of Potterville; three sons, Peter (Victoria) Tacia, of Alma, John (Nancy Stanley) Tacia, of Chicago, Illinois, and Matthew (Lynn) Tacia, of Clarkston; 10 grandchildren; six sisters; and one brother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Ossineke. Cremation arrangements have been handled by the Bannan Funeral Home, Alpena.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to: Friends of the Nurses' Health Study c/o Channing Division of Network Medicine, Brigham & Women's Hospital, 181 Longwood Avenue, Room 350, Boston, MA 02115-5804 or Hospice of Michigan.