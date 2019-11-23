BIG RAPIDS -- Linda Marie Schultz, 50, of Big Rapids, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

She was born May 24, 1969, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Jack and Betty June (Sharp) Hamilton. Linda was a proud member of AmVets Post No. 1941, where she also worked as a bartender.

Linda's favorite "job" -- her passion -- was that of a loving mother and grandmother. She loved the outdoors, especially being on the river, tubing and kayaking, camping and lived life to the fullest.

On June 19, 1993, she married Jeffrey Schultz, who survives. Linda also is survived by their four daughters, Michele (Bill) Leasure, of Big Rapids, Shawna Williams (Tylor Ahrens), of Canadian Lakes, Tina (Cody) Moore, of Big Rapids, and Erika (Ryan) Metzger, of Stanwood; David Spencer (significant other), of Big Rapids; 12 grandchildren; her sister, Cheryl (Mark) Godfrey, of Portland, Oregon; her brothers, Mike (Denice) Engstrom, of Big Rapids, Bryan (Leanne) Hamilton, of Big Rapids, and Doug (Jessica) Sharp, of Paris; best friend, Kasi Howard, of Canadian Lakes; and many more close, dear friends who she loved, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family graveside services will take place at the Grant Center Cemetery, where Linda will be laid to rest next to her parents. A public celebration of Linda's life will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the AmVets Post No. 1941. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.