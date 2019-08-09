Lisa A. Finch (1961 - 2019)
Service Information
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI
49307
(231)-796-3611
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI 49307
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A gathering with a Time of Sharing
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids 13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI
Obituary
REMUS -- Lisa A. Finch, 58, of Remus, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

She was born July 19, 1961, in Paris, the daughter of Edward and Thelma (Carter) Manchester.

Lisa graduated from Lakeview High School. She was a state-certified property tax assessor for Morton Township for over 25 years. Lisa was a member of the International Association of Assessing Officers.

She married the love of her life, Chuck Finch, on Aug. 7, 1993, in Mecosta, and together they made their home in Remus.

Lisa enjoyed the outdoors, flower and vegetable gardening, going fishing, camping and watching birds. She liked all animals, especially cats.

Lisa is survived by her husband of 26 years, Chuck Finch, of Remus; two daughters, Angela (Chuck Sator) Manchester, of Luther, and Siboney (Clinton Serr) Manchester, of Portland; two grandchildren, Taylor and Alexis; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Bernie Gilbert.

A gathering with a time of sharing will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the funeral home.

Lisa will be laid to rest at West Cemetery in Big Rapids.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lisa's name to Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Aug. 9, 2019
