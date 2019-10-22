LAKEVIEW -- Lloyd "Jim" Alfred Schwandt, 95, of Six Lakes, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Spectrum Health Kelsey Long Term Care, surrounded by his family.

Jim was born in Lakeview on Dec. 15, 1923, the son of Albert and Hattie (Lutterloh) Schwandt. He was raised in Lakeview and graduated from Lakeview High School with the class of 1942.

A celebration of life for Jim will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lakeview with Pastor Alex Sabol officiating. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Lakeview and from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church on Monday.

Those wishing to contribute in Jim's memory are asked to consider Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lakeview or the . Condolences to the family may be made by utilizing the guestbook at brighamfuneralchapel.com.