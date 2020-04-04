BIG RAPIDS -- Lloyd J. Baumunk, a lifelong Big Rapids resident, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on April 2, 2020, just hours shy of his 98th birthday.

He was born April 3, 1922, in Big Rapids, the son of Fredrick and Sophia (Peterson) Baumunk, and graduated from Big Rapids High School. For more than 30 years, Lloyd worked for the Mecosta County Road Commission, and also loved working his farm.

Lloyd was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Big Rapids. He was a charter member of the Big Rapids Antique Farm and Power Club, and loved working on antique tractors and machinery. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

On Oct. 12, 1945, he married Shirley Geraldson, who survives. Also surviving are their son, David (Debra) Baumunk, of White Cloud; their daughter, Lois (Robert) Thrushman, of Big Rapids; and several nieces and nephews. Always willing to lend a hand, Lloyd will also be missed by his very dear friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Gordon and Ruby Baumunk.

Lloyd's family wishes to extend a special "thank you" to his friends and caregivers, as well as Spectrum Health Hospice, who helped him with his final journey.

Due to public health concerns, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for the Macular Degeneration Foundation for the Blind.

If you wish to send a card to his loving wife of 74 years, please address to Shirley Baumunk, 516 W. Waterloo St., Big Rapids, MI 49307, as she will be staying with her daughter. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.