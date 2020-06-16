Lois A. Bauer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BIG RAPIDS -- Lois A. Bauer, 71, of Big Rapids, formerly of Evart, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born Jan. 15, 1949, in Reed City, the daughter of Duane and Margaret (Rothig) Dagen. Lois was raised in Luther and was a 1967 graduate from Pine River High School.

She was a hardworking, selfless mother who was always there when you needed her. Lois was employed as a clerk for Hinkley Drug Store in Evart and later as a front desk attendant for the Super 8 in Evart and the Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City. She enjoyed reading, gardening, knitting and collecting rocks. Lois was a talented cook and baker. She had an infectious personality; everywhere she went she made friends.

Lois loved spending time with her grandchildren and she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her four children, Michael (Renee) Bauer, of Jenison, Brian (Sara) Bauer, of Charlotte, Angela Bauer, of Traverse City, and Zach (Crickett) Bauer, of Big Rapids; four grandchildren, Christopher, Rylee, Ashlynn and Brooklyn; two siblings, Louise (Edward) Choponis and Ronald (Karen) Dagen, both of Luther; and her niece, Rebecca (Kelly) Gates, of Wisconsin.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Lou Cornelius.

A memorial service will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service Saturday at the Funeral Home. Please note the memorial service will be held following the governor's orders and guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County, 18400 220th Avenue, Big Rapids, Michigan 49307.

Please sign the guestbook, share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI 49307
(231) 796-3611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved