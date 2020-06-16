BIG RAPIDS -- Lois A. Bauer, 71, of Big Rapids, formerly of Evart, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born Jan. 15, 1949, in Reed City, the daughter of Duane and Margaret (Rothig) Dagen. Lois was raised in Luther and was a 1967 graduate from Pine River High School.

She was a hardworking, selfless mother who was always there when you needed her. Lois was employed as a clerk for Hinkley Drug Store in Evart and later as a front desk attendant for the Super 8 in Evart and the Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City. She enjoyed reading, gardening, knitting and collecting rocks. Lois was a talented cook and baker. She had an infectious personality; everywhere she went she made friends.

Lois loved spending time with her grandchildren and she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her four children, Michael (Renee) Bauer, of Jenison, Brian (Sara) Bauer, of Charlotte, Angela Bauer, of Traverse City, and Zach (Crickett) Bauer, of Big Rapids; four grandchildren, Christopher, Rylee, Ashlynn and Brooklyn; two siblings, Louise (Edward) Choponis and Ronald (Karen) Dagen, both of Luther; and her niece, Rebecca (Kelly) Gates, of Wisconsin.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Lou Cornelius.

A memorial service will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service Saturday at the Funeral Home. Please note the memorial service will be held following the governor's orders and guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County, 18400 220th Avenue, Big Rapids, Michigan 49307.

