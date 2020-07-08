BIG RAPIDS -- Lois A. Bauer, 71, of Big Rapids, formerly of Evart, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 with her family by her side.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service Saturday at the Funeral Home.

Please note the memorial service will be held outside following the Governor's Orders and Guidelines.

