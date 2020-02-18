HAWKINS -- Lois Ellen Balzer, 92, of Hawkins, passed away peacefully Feb. 15, at Altercare in Big Rapids.

She was born April 17, 1927, in Chase Township, Reed City, the daughter of George and Vilma (Hare) Linderman. Lois attended school at Samias Country School.

On April 17, 1953, she was married in Chase to Gerald Clinton Balzer. They looked forward to spending their winters in McAllen, Texas. Lois enjoyed making crafts and sewing.

She is survived by one son, Ronald (Linda) Balzer, of Hawkins; two granddaughters, Jessica Lynn (Louis) Gravelle, of Reed City, and Jackie (John) Vogler, of Canadian Lakes; and five great-grandchildren.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, in 2011; and her parents.

A graveside service is being planned for her birthday, Friday, April 17, at Chase Township Cemetery.

