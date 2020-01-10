BIG RAPIDS -- Mrs. Lois Jean (Cook) Nowak, 84, of Big Rapids, passed away Jan. 7, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thaddeus (Ted) Nowak.

Surviving are her children, Lan Hamilton and Lynn Wolbers, Lyni Nowak and Karen Leiter, Terry and Sue Nowak, Todd Nowak, Lesli Lehner and Lisa and Brad Miller; nine grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

Lois was very proud of her nursing career and volunteered for the Red Cross, aiding fire victims.

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at United Methodist Church of Big Rapids. Memorial contributions to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans will be appreciated.